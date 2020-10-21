The "Fast and Furious" franchise will get two more installments before finally wrapping up after 20 years, Deadline reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Universal Pictures is planning to add two more movies, bringing the grand total to 11. These will be the final movies in the franchise.

Justin Lin is reportedly in talks to direct the last two movies. Lin has directed five movies in the franchise, including the next installment, "F9," which is due for release in May 2021. "F9" was originally scheduled to premiere in North America on May 22, 2020, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear what the story might be, but Deadline speculated that writers may create an arc spanning the 10th and 11th installments to end the series with a bang.

A trailer for "F9" released in January showed John Cena as Jacob Toretto—the previously unmentioned brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto—and featured a surprise reveal. Han is alive, despite his apparent death in "Tokyo Drift."

A 10th movie was also confirmed in 2016, but its original premiere date—April 2, 2021—now conflicts with the release date of "F9." That will give the franchise a run of more than 20 years from the 2001 premiere of "The Fast and the Furious."

The conclusion of the main series might not be the end of the "Fast and Furious" cinematic universe. The franchise has already spawned one spinoff, "Hobbs & Shaw," which featured characters played by Jason Statham and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from previous movies. An unnamed "Hobbs & Shaw" sequel is planned.

In 2019, Vin Diesel said in an Instagram post that Universal had promised three spinoffs, adding that one of those spinoffs could have a female protagonist.