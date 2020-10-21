McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris, currently sixth in the 2020 Drivers' Championship, took time out from his busy schedule recently to help test McLaren's new Elva speedster.

The open-top speedster in the final stages of its development program which is being overseen by retired racer Kenny Bräck, now chief tester for McLaren's road car division. We're sure he was happy to receive some feedback from the F1 rising star.

Norris' test session took place at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, and it looks like he had some fun...when he wasn't dealing with promotional duties.

McLaren Elva McLaren Elva McLaren Elva

The Elva is the latest addition to McLaren's Ultimate Series which also includes the Speedtail, Senna and P1. The Elva stands out for being the lightest road car McLaren has ever launched, and also the fact that it doesn't have a roof or windshield. Instead, the Elva has what McLaren is calling the Active Air Management System (AAMS). This is basically a series of channels that directs air around and over the car when it picks up speed, leaving things relatively calm in the cabin.

Like McLaren's other cars, the Elva is built around a carbon-fiber central tub and powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8. Shared with the Senna and 720S, the 4.0-liter V-8 makes 804 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque in the Elva. That will get it from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds, and from 0-124 mph in 6.7 seconds, according to McLaren (a top speed hasn't been announced).

McLaren originally planned to build 399 examples, but the automaker has since reduced this to just 149. Understandably, marketing a $1.69 million speedster in this economy, even one as desirable as the Elva, isn't easy.