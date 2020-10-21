The modern incarnation of legendary Italian performance brand De Tomaso is set to call the United States home.

The company said Wednesday it is in talks with several states over a suitable location and will be able to announce further details within the next six months. The plan is to establish a local headquarters and R&D facility, and eventually build cars here.

De Tomaso doesn't have any cars in production right now, but it presented a stunning supercar called the P72 at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. The P72, which will generate over 700 horsepower from a Roush-tuned V-8, is the first model De Tomaso will build in the U.S.

De Tomaso said its move to the U.S. is intended to inspire innovation and build passion in America's auto industry, as well as keep to the brand's heritage of working closely with American automotive greats.

De Tomaso P72

Recall, De Tomaso was founded by an Argentine, Alejandro de Tomaso, and the company in its early days worked with Carroll Shelby to develop the P70 prototype racer of the 1960s. The company later built sports cars powered by Ford engines, and at one point was majority owned by the Blue Oval.

“People often talk about the offshoring of American jobs, but no one talks about the offshoring of American dreams and desires, which has led to many Americans aspiring to one day own a European vehicle,” said Ryan Berris, CEO of De Tomaso. “Building our P72 in America is the next great step in our history and one we are eager to undertake.”

De Tomaso P72

Development of the P72 is proceeding as planned, according to De Tomaso, with the car currently going through certification. Should all go to plan, production will start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At the P72's reveal, De Tomaso said just 72 examples will be built and that the starting price will be around $850,000.