Ford's revived its Mach 1 nameplate for a track-focused Mustang that cherry picks some top items from across the sixth-generation lineup.

Order books for the limited-edition car opened last week, and due to popular demand Ford has decided to make the available Handing Package (available from January 2021) applicable on cars equipped with the 10-speed automatic. Originally it was to be limited to manual-equipped cars.

The Mustang Mach 1 starts deliveries next spring and is priced from $52,915, including destination. Adding the Handling Package will set buyers back an additional $3,500, and if they want the automatic they'll need to pay a further $1,595.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The Handling Package is quite the bargain considering all the extras it includes. Among the items are unique 19-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that measure a chunky 305/30 front and 315/30 rear. There's also adjustable strut top mounts, stiffer springs, a solid rear sway bar, and a high-downforce package that includes a front splitter and rear wing with gurney flap.

The engine in the Mach 1 is the familiar 5.0-liter V-8 which is tuned here to deliver 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. In the case of the new Mach 1, there's never been a better handling Mustang equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8, according to Ford.

We hope Ford is right as the Mach 1 has some big shoes to fill. The Shelby GT350 and its more hardcore GT350R are gone after 2020, with Ford positioning the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 as alternatives. The Bullitt limited-edition is also dead after 2020.