Update: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has been revealed and can be seen here, now.

Hummer is ready to be resurrected.

On Tuesday, General Motors' truck and SUV brand will unveil the GMC Hummer EV via YouTube at 8:00 pm ET during the World Series broadcast.

What do we expect to see? A production preview of what the electric Hummer will look like.

The Hummer EV will be available as a pickup truck and SUV, though it's unclear if both will be shown on Tuesday. The static image on the livestream teaser shows an outline of the truck.

The Hummer EV will ride on GM's new BEV3 architecture and be powered by the Ultium battery system. The Ultium batteries will range in size from 50-200 kwh and include 400- and 800-volt designs. The latter will enable an 80-percent charge to be completed in less than 30 minutes.

GMC's said the Hummer EV will have an output of 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque (measured at the wheels) for the range-topping model. Performance will be impressive for a massive vehicle with a stated 0-60 mph sprint of 3.0 seconds.

A Crab Mode has been teased and will use four-wheel steering to allow the large electric vehicle to move (slowly) sideways to avoid obstacles. It looks like GMC's answer to Rivian's "tank turn."

The design will feature a squared-off profile with a modern take on the signature Hummer grille up front. Teaser videos confirmed a t-top-like roof will be available for open-air driving, and a large frunk will reside up front.

GMC will build the Hummer EV at the Detroit-Hamtramck factory, which is being renamed Factory Zero. Production will begin in 2022.