Bugatti on Tuesday posted a teaser image on its media website for what could be a new model, with the caption "Bugatti digital world premiere coming soon."

The image shows taillights arranged in an "X," bringing to mind the X-Wing star fighter from "Star Wars." Bugatti hasn't revealed anything else about the vehicle, however.

This could be the new model Bugatti teased in January, which is likely another Chiron variant alongside the Divo, Centodieci, and Pur Sport. In June, it was reported that Bugatti might follow these limited editions with a new roadster model.

It's more likely that Bugatti will introduce another derivative of the Chiron at this point, as the automaker's plans for a second model line have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said earlier this month. Winkelmann has also said that "the combustion engine is the real state-of-the-art powertrain," so an electric Bugatti seems unlikely on his watch.

Bugatti officially moved away from top speed as its main focus after breaking the 300-mph barrier with the Chiron Super Sport 300+, but with the SSC Tuatara having just set a new production-car land-speed record of 316.11 mph, it will be interesting to see if Bugatti sticks to that position.

In addition to a second model line, the fate of Bugatti itself appears up in the air. Parent company Volkswagen Group is reportedly considering selling Bugatti to Rimac in exchange for a larger stake in the Croatian EV tech firm. Future plans for Bugatti—as well as for Lamborghini and Ducati—will reportedly be discussed at a VW Group meeting in November.