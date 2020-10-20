Washington-based SSC has done it. The company's Tuatara hypercar is now the fastest production car in the world, having achieved an average speed of 316.11 mph over two runs. As you may have guessed, a lot of planning went into making this happen, and we have the full story.

BMW is out testing prototypes for its next-generation M4 Convertible and the latest testers are wearing barely any camouflage gear. The high-performance drop-top should offer the same 473- (base) and 503-horsepower (Competition) power ratings as the recently revealed M4 coupe.

Another upcoming vehicle out testing is the next-generation Toyota Mirai. Toyota has already shown us the design of the new fuel cell-electric sedan due on sale by the end of the year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

