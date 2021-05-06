Genesis has added a BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rival to its lineup for 2021. Called the GV80, the luxurious mid-size crossover appeals with good looks, superb build quality, and non-intimidating tech.

Ford knows future Bronco owners will be keen to add accessories to their vehicle. That's why the automaker added pre-wired switches, meaning no drilling and feeding wires through tight spaces is required to add popular powered accessories.

A prototype for an updated version of the Porsche Cayenne has been spotted. It looks like the popular performance crossover is about to take on a whole new look.

Review update: 2021 Genesis GV80 is a budget Mercedes-Benz

Ford Bronco's pre-wired switches make it easy to add powered accessories

2023 Porsche Cayenne spy shots: Major update pegged for performance crossover

2021 Nissan GT-R review

NASCAR Next Gen race car debuts, brings the sport into the 21st century

Range is now the top priority for EV shoppers, survey finds

Jenson Button-backed Radford revival plans Lotus Type 62-inspired sports car

2021 Ford Escape review

Swiss firm Officine Fioravanti readies Ferrari Testarossa restomod

Used EV prices surge in the US and vary widely by model, region