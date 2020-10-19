The Cadillac Escalade has been redesigned for 2021, and now it's got big brains to go along with its big girth. After testing it, we can with confidence call it the better option over the Lincoln Navigator—and some of the full-size SUV imports, too.

If the Cadillac is a bit too big for your tastes, then Genesis' new GV80 might tickle your fancy. This mid-size luxury SUV is a new addition to the market for 2021, and it appeals with its good looks, superb build quality, and non-intimidating tech.

The folks at SSC have done it. The company's Tuatara hypercar is now the fastest production car in the world. It costs almost $2 million, but SSC is readying a second model that will benefit from some of the same tech and offer a much lower price tag.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Cadillac Escalade intimidates with size, ingratiates with tech

Review: 2021 Genesis GV80 carves out its own brand of luxury

SSC "Little Brother" to be $400-$500K, 700-800-hp, scaled down Tuatara

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross refreshes interior, reworks rear end

SSC Tuatara now world's fastest car at 316.11 mph

GMC Hummer EV plant set up for electric vehicles exclusively, renamed Factory Zero

iPhone maker Foxconn reveals modular EV platform

Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value

Deep dive: Han's Veilside Mazda RX-7 from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

Fire concern prompts stop-sale, US recall for 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric