Mercedes-Benz fitted its EQC with a 4x4 package complete with portal axles to preview an electric future for off-roading. Not only does the resulting vehicle look tough, it is also extremely capable.

Another tough-looking vehicle this week was Subaru's one-off WRX STI built for Gymkhana 11. Ken Block's former rally racing teammate, Travis Pastrana, will pilot the vehicle, which will make him the sole person other than Block to drive in one of the drift-filled stunts.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost first drive, Austin

Rolls-Royce has redesigned the Ghost, and we tested the new generation this week. The car has big shoes to fill, as its predecessor is the most popular Rolls-Royce in the marque's 116-year history.

2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

Another car we tested was the 2020 Dodge Charger, in R/T Scat Pack Widebody guise. While the more powerful Hellcat and Redeye may garner the most attention, they may not be the best for most buyers.

2021 Lucid Air

It's safe to say Lucid smashed all expectations when it comes to the company's new Air. This week we learned that it is priced from a very reasonable $77,400. Deliveries start in early 2021.

2022 Acura MDX Prototype

Acura this week previewed its redesigned 2022 MDX headed to showrooms next year. The new crossover SUV will be longer, wider and lower than the outgoing generation, and it will also feature a sporty Type S variant packing 355 hp.

2023 BMW X8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien

An alternative to the MDX above will be a new flagship SUV from BMW related to the X7, and likely badged an X8. It won't simply be a coupe-like version of the X7, as this prototype reveals.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Porsche was out testing its next-generation 911 GT3 RS. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.