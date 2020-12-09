Audi's newest wagon on sale in the United States is the 2020 A6 Allroad, and we've taken a second look at the handsome family hauler. The vehicle is what's known as a soft-roader in automotive parlance, and its key competition is the Volvo V90 Cross Country, as well as the slew of luxury crossover SUVs.

One of the SUVs going up against the A6 Allroad is the Acura MDX, a redesigned version of which has been revealed for the 2022 model year. The new SUV has been made more athletic thanks in part to a new double-wishbone front suspension, as well as a planned Type S version.

An updated Jeep Compass boasting a new dash and possibly a new powertrain is on the way. The Chinese-market version was unveiled in November and now the version for the rest of the world has been spotted.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad proves an SUV isn't necessary

Preview: 2022 Acura MDX morphs into three-row SUV flagship

2022 Jeep Compass spy shots: New tech on the way

2021 Nissan Kicks updated with fresh look, better tech

Ineos to build Grenadier in France after agreeing to purchase Smart plant

QuantumScape battery tech: A fast-charging electric car game-changer?

Porsche-backed pilot plant to produce synthetic fuel at industrial scale

2021 Subaru Impreza review

Ford's new CEO shows Jay Leno the 2021 Mustang Mach-E

Canoo electric delivery vehicle reveal date set for December 17, small pickup again teased