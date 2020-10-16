The 2020 model year saw the Dodge Charger finally receive the wide-body kit first introduced on the Challenger, making it possible to add much wider rubber—a must for the Hellcat. However, the 707-horsepower option may not be the best for most buyers, as we discovered in our recent first drive of the R/T Scat Pack.

Engineers have been spotted testing a prototype for the next generation of the iconic SL. This time around the SL is being developed by Mercedes-AMG, and this could constitute a name change to Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster.

A new generation of the brilliant MagneRide magnetic dampers has been developed and debuts on several 2021 Cadillac models. The latest system promises improved performance and comfort, particularly at the limit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody says to hell with the Hellcat

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

Cadillac introduces MagneRide 4.0: Fastest reacting suspension made even faster

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross refreshes interior, reworks rear end

Renault Megane eVision concept previews French brand's EV styling, tech

VW claims its electric car factories will be most advanced in the industry

Magna Steyr to supply Fisker with platform, production site for Ocean SUV

2021 Honda Passport review

Say it ain't so: 2021 Ford Mustang loses Performance Pack 2, Bullitt options

California gives automakers until end of year to come clean on emissions cheats