We have more bad news for Mustang fans.

After Ford in early October announced that the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R were dead after 2020, we must now report that more beloved options will be disappearing.

First spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks, order guides for the 2021 Ford Mustang posted up on Blue Oval Forums point to both the Mustang Bullitt and the Mustang GT's Performance Pack Level 2 option being dropped once the 2020 model year is out.

When contacted, a Ford spokesman confirmed the news.

The demise of the Mustang Bullitt was largely expected as the car packs the same 480-horsepower rating of the Mustang Mach 1 being added for 2021, and also costs almost the same ($48,905 for the 2020 Bullitt versus $52,915 for the 2021 Mach 1). The Mach 1 is slightly more expensive than the Bullitt but comes with a lot more track-ready upgrades, some of them cherry picked from the Shelby GT350 and GT500 models.

The demise of the Mustang GT's Performance Pack Level 2 option is a bigger hit to performance enthusiasts. On offer since 2018, it offered the best value for buyers looking to get into a track-focused Mustang with serious performance. It's offered exclusively with the 6-speed manual transmission and also requires the 301A Equipment Group package, which in 2020 makes the drive away price $45,575.

2018 Ford Mustang GT equipped with Performance Pack Level 2

Just some of the upgrades it added include massive 19x10.5-inch wheels up front and 19x11-inch wheels are the rear, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, magnetic dampers, uprated Brembo brakes, a new front splitter, and a K-brace. The result is a Mustang with shockingly little body roll, but with comfort intact thanks to those magnetic dampers.

What's worrying is that Ford has said the Mach 1 will be a limited-edition model. Hopefully it won't be too limited.

For more information on changes to the 2021 Ford Mustang lineup, read our full preview.