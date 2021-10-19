Volkswagen only launched the ID.4 on the market at the start of the year but a new variant of the battery-electric compact crossover is coming up shortly. It's a coupe-like variant to be called the ID.5, and VW plans to reveal it later this year.

The automaker recently dropped some revealing teaser shots of the ID.5 (included in gallery), suggesting that the debut is imminent, and our latest spy shots and video show what the crossover will look like out on the road.

Confirmation of the ID.5 was made by VW brand boss Ralf Brandstaetter in February during a presentation at Volkswagen Group's plant in Zwickau, Germany. The plant is where the ID.3 and ID.4 are built, and soon the ID.5 as well.

VW hasn't said whether the ID.5 will reach the U.S. However, there's a good chance it makes the trip due to the ID. 4 already being sold here, and eventually destined to be built here as well. U.S. production of the ID.4 will take place at VW Group's plant in Chatanooga, Tennessee. We currently expect the ID.5 to reach these shores in early 2022 as a 2022 model. Its corporate cousin, the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron, also goes on sale here as a 2022 model.

The ID.5 looks virtually identical to the ID.4 apart from its curved roof which ends in a rear hatch. The ID.5 also sports a small rear spoiler at the base of the rear windshield whereas the regular ID.4 mounts its spoiler at the top.

The interior design should be common to the two crossovers, meaning a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and a large infotainment screen (10.0 inches standard and 12.0 inches available) mounted to the dash above the center stack. Storage space will be down on the regular ID.4's 64.2 cubic feet due to the tighter rear cargo hold.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Powertrains should also be common. In the ID.4, there's an 82-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle generating 201 hp as standard, and an all-wheel-drive option with the 82-kwh battery and a dual-motor system good for 302 hp as an option. Outside the U.S., the 302-hp option is marketed as a distinct sporty option dubbed GTX, and this will be the case for the ID.5. The ID.4 is rated by the EPA at up to 260 miles of range. Expect something similar for the ID.5.

The ID.4 is priced from $41,190 in the U.S. but will go as low as $35,000 once local production starts. The ID.5 will likely sell at a premium to its more practical sibling.

VW has more ID-badged EVs in the works. The list includes a subcompact crossover due in 2025, a mid-size sedan and wagon due in 2023, a mid-size crossover whose release date hasn't been announced, and a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus due in 2022 though not in the U.S. until 2023.