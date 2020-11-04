Volkswagen only unveiled the ID.4 in September but already a new variant of the battery-electric compact SUV has been spotted testing. The new variant is a coupe-like version that we should see debut in 2021.

VW hasn't even announced a more dynamically styled ID.4 is coming but if it ends up here we should see it arrive as a 2022 model. There's a good chance this ID.4 coupe makes it into local showrooms since the regular ID.4 will be built at VW's plant in Chatanooga, Tennessee starting in 2022.

The ID.4 coupe looks virtually identical to the regular ID.4, apart from its curved roof which ends in a rear hatch. The ID.4 also sports a small rear spoiler at the base of the rear windshield whereas the regular ID.4 mounts its spoiler at the top. Both vehicles use Volkswagen Group's MEB modular EV platform.

The interior design should be common to the two vehicles, meaning a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and a large infotainment screen (10 inches standard and 12 inches available) mounted to the dash above the center stack. Storage space will be down on the regular ID.4's 64.2 cubic feet due to the tighter rear cargo hold.

Powertrains should also be common to both ID.4 variants. This means an 82-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle generating 201 horsepower as standard, and an all-wheel-drive option with the 82-kwh battery and a dual-motor system good for 302 hp as an option.

The ID.4 is priced from $41,190 and due to start deliveries in early 2021. The ID.4 coupe will likely sell at a slight premium to the regular version.

VW's ID family is set to grow quickly. There's already an ID.3 electric hatchback on sale outside the United States, and VW is known to be working on more ID-badged EVs including a subcompact hatch likely to be badged an ID.1, a mid-size SUV likely to be badged an ID.6, and a spiritual successor to the Microbus which may just end up as the ID.7. There's also potentially a sedan and wagon likely to carry an ID.5 badge.

Of these future variants, only the Micrubus successor is confirmed to reach the U.S. It's due here in 2022. The ID.6 is also a good bet for our market.