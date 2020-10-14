It's safe to say Lucid smashed all expectations when it comes to the company's new Air. This is a battery-electric luxury sedan offering up to 1,080 horsepower, 517 miles of range, and a quarter-mile in under 10 seconds. Oh, it also starts from a very reasonable $77,400.

Porsche is out testing its next-generation 911 GT3 RS. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.

The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R will appeal to anyone who's spent hours playing “Gran Turismo,” and now one is up for sale with just over 200 miles on the clock. Yes, this is basically a new R34 GT-R that you can buy in 2020. You better have deep pockets, though.

