Audi unveiled an updated Q5 in June, and on Tuesday the automaker unveiled the updated version of the Q5's 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid variant. The updated Q5 arrives as a 2021 model and continues to include a sporty SQ5 variant, as well as a new Sportback body style.

The Q5 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid was only added to the Q5 family last year so there aren't any significant changes on the updated version.

The peak output remains unchanged at 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, generated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a single electric motor integrated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. That's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in five seconds.

Powering the electric motor is a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery that's big enough to deliver an EPA-rated electric range of 20 miles. All-wheel drive is standard on the Q5 55 TFSI e.

2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

The same powertrain features in an A7 55 TFSI e that's new for 2021. Audi also sells a plug-in hybrid version of its A8 flagship sedan.

The Q5 55 TFSI e also comes standard with Audi's predictive efficiency assist feature which automatically increases brake-energy recovery when approaching a slower vehicle or rolling downhill. A more advanced version of this feature is available (standard on A7 and A8 plug-in hybrids). It adds information from the navigation so that the predictive efficiency assist feature's logic takes into account more variables such as curves, speed limits and areas for coasting. Visual signals and haptic feedback from the accelerator pedal tell the driver when to let off the pedal to use as much kinetic energy as possible.

All 2021 Q5 variants, including the Q5 55 TFSI e, feature a new grille and front fascia design. New LED headlights and OLED taillights are also included. Those taillights change slightly in different drive modes and can light up when parked for improved visibility for approaching vehicles. Inside, an updated infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen has been added as standard. The updated infotainment system runs faster and is easier to use than the previous system.

The 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e is priced from $52,995, including destination.