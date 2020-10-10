The 2021 Audi R8 lineup has seen the R8 V10 model replaced by a rear-wheel-drive R8 V10 RWD. The new model is lighter and more affordable than the R8 V10, but it's also down on power.

Ford has demonstrated the overlanding potential of its modern Bronco with a cool concept. Aptly named the Bronco Overland, the concept hints at some of the accessories Ford could offer when the Bronco starts sales later this year.

2021 Ford Bronco Raptor (or Warthog) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another Bronco in the headlines was a high-performance option along the lines of a Raptor, which was spotted testing in prototype form. The jury is still out on the new name, though the prototype suggests the vehicle is coming with seriously flared wheel arches and 17-inch beadlock capable wheels with 37-inch off-road tires.

2021 Jaguar XF

Jaguar has updated its XF sedan for 2021. There's new looks and tech, though the XF Sportbrake wagon will no longer be offered in the United States.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jeep's new full-size, three-row SUV was spotted testing. The vehicle we're talking about is the new Wagoneer, which in production guise looks remarkably similar to the concept version unveiled in September. It's due out next year together with a redesigned Grand Cherokee.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage

One of the cars we tested was the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage. We found it excels as a sports car, approaching the Porsche 911 for handling prowess, but it's expensive and the interior controls can be confusing.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster prototype

Another Aston Martin in the headlines was a speedster blending parts from the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. It's coming with a 710-horsepower version of Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, and just 88 examples are destined to be built.

Mazda MX-30

And finally, Mazda confirmed the return of the rotary engine in 2022. It won't power a new sports car, however. Instead, Mazda will use the rotary as a range extender for its MX-30 battery-electric SUV.