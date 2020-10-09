The 2021 Ford Bronco Raptor (or Warthog) was spotted; the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette won't be as rare as expected; and we spent time in the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Raptor—or is that Warthog?—was spotted on public roads undergoing what appeared to be validation testing. Likely in production form, the high-performance Bronco featured 37-inch off-road tires and orange Fox shocks with active damping and external bypass technology.

Toyota's commitment to the iconic Land Cruiser SUV in the U.S. has apparently ended as a dealer source told Motor Authority 2021 will be the final model year for the large SUV in the U.S. market. "There's no illusion it's coming back and it's completely dead for the moment," he said.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage and found it excels as a sports car, approaching the Porsche 911 for handling prowess. But it's expensive and the interior controls can be confusing.

The 2021 Jaguar XF was revealed with a tweaked exterior design and a refreshed interior with updated tech. The XF will now feature an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Jaguar says is simpler to use. Digital controls now reside below the infotainment screen for comfort settings.

Turns out the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette won't be that collectible after all. Production of the mid-engine sports car has been extended through December to build as many 2020s as possible to meet customer demand. Chevrolet has delivered 12,634 2020 Corvettes through the first three quarters of the year.