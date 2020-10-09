Chevrolet has announced that it is extending production of the 2020 Corvette to help make up for orders that were put on hold due to Covid-19 coronavirus shutdowns. We'll remind you that a 2021 Corvette has already been announced. It gets a few updates, as well as the ability to add magnetic dampers as a standalone option, as opposed to adding it via the Z51 package like on the 2020 model.

Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron has been spotted again, and the latest prototype has dropped a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier testers. This is Audi's version of the recently revealed Volkswagen ID.4, and it's expected to debut with a dual-motor powertrain good for 302 horsepower.

Mazda has finally set a timeline for the return of a rotary engine in a production model. The automaker will fit the unique engine in the MX-30, where it will serve as a range extender for the battery-electric version of the compact SUV. The last production car with a rotary engine was the Mazda RX-8 sports car.

