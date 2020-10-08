Turns out the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette won't be that collectible after all.

In May, after the coronavirus had shut down the Corvette production line, we speculated that the 2,700 Corvettes built at the time could be the end of the 2020 production run. Now, we know production of the 2020 model year Corvettes will extend through December thanks to a Wednesday report from corvetteactioncenter.com. The site got its information from a notification sent to dealers on Wednesday.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed the information to Motor Authority. "While the 2020 model year is an unusual one due to the labor stoppage and COVID, Corvette has deviated from traditional model year launch timing in the past. This year we’re extending the model year run to assure we can build as many 2020s as possible to meet customer demand," Kelly said.

The Corvette enthusiast site said this news marked a change from Chevrolet's previous plans to end 2020 production in the beginning of November. However, Kelly told MA that Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter stated in May at the annual Corvette Bash at the Corvette Museum that 2020 model year production would extend until the end of the year.

Instead of the 2,700 2020 Corvettes confirmed as of May, Chevrolet has delivered 12,634 2020 Corvettes through the first three quarters of the year. Corvetteactioncenter says the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Corvette factory builds 800 units per week. With 12 weeks left in the year, another 9,600 2020 Corvettes could become available.

How this news will affect 2021 Corvettes is still up in the air. "It’s too early for us to speculate on how this will potentially affect 2021 production as we haven’t yet announced when 2021 production will end," Kelly noted.

The move creates a trade-off for buyers. It allows more customers to get in on the first year of the mid-engine Corvette—and whatever collectibility that may entail—but it doesn't allow them to choose the updates included with the 2021 model. Those updates include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a buckle to drive function that won't let the car move until the driver's seat belt is buckled, and new color and stripe options. Customers of the 2021 model will also be able to pick the magnetic dampers as a stand-alone option. In the 2020 model, they are part of the Z51 Performance package.

