Audi's E-Tron GT enters production at the end of the year. In the lead up to the eventual reveal and start of production, Audi is dropping information on the battery-electric super sedan. For instance, we just learned that the car will have its own distinct sound, inspiration for which came from a fan blowing down a piece of plastic piping.

Ferrari's new flagship is the SF90 Stradale. The folks at “Top Gear” managed to get their hands on one and used it to set a lap record at the famous Top Gear Test Track. The lap time was a full 1.4 seconds better than the previous record, which incidentally was also set by a Ferrari.

Ford is out to demonstrate the overlanding potential of its modern Bronco with a cool concept. Aptly named the Bronco Overland, the concept hints at some of the accessories Ford could offer when the Bronco starts sales later this year.

