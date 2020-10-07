2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept

Ford's hot to trot with the 2021 Bronco and it's not even out of the stable yet.

The latest pony in the Blue Oval's lineup hit pre-production status to ensure quality control in September. On Wednesday, the automaker released images of a accessorized 2021 Ford Bronco that will be shown at the Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee, this week. It's called the Ford Bronco Overland concept, though it's just a version of the production SUV with a host of aftermarket parts.

The modified 2021 Bronco started as a 4-door Area 51 (gray) Badlands model with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 making a projected 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. That power routes through a 10-speed automatic to all four wheels.

The Bronco's available long-travel Bilstein dampers with end-stop control valves are hidden by black 17-inch Fifteen 52 Traverse HD wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich LT315/70R17 Mud Terrain KM3 tires. To pull itself out of sticky situations, a Warn winch resides up front on the modular steel bumper.

To help see in the dark, or be seen, a 1x40 Rigid light bar sits atop the Bronco and six Rigid light pods are mounted around the SUV in a 360-degree configuration. A CB antenna on the front bumper ensures communication while off the grid.

Atop the Bronco Overland concept's roof rails sits a Yakima heavy-duty two-person tent with a slide-down ladder.

Inside, the concept features an ARB refrigerator, a cooking kit, and a stove all mounted in the rear cargo management system. The rear quarter window glass features Rigid panels with Molle grids to provide additional storage options.

At the Bronco's reveal in July, Ford said the SUV will launch with more than 200 accessories, including donut doors, though a full list of accessories has yet to be made a available. The automaker said the some accessories will be dealer-installed while others will be installed at the factory, but Ford has yet to fully outline how customers will order accessories. Ford said all the factory-backed accessories will be warrantied and not affect the Bronco's warranty.