Buyers in the market for a small pickup with car-like dynamics have a solid option in the form of the Honda Ridgeline.

The current generation of the U.S.-built Ridgeline has been on sale since the 2017 model year and for 2021 is set to receive a round of updates. Chief among these is a tough new look created by a bigger grille, a new front fascia with extra intakes, and revised LED headlights.

New 18-inch wheels also help improve the stance of the pickup, and buyers can further enhance the design with a Honda Performance Development styling package that adds bronze-colored wheels, black fender flares, and body graphics.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

There aren't many changes inside, though Honda lists a new infotainment system with improved graphics and simpler icons. A physical knob has also been added for the volume control.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

The mechanical package hasn't changed as a 9-speed automatic was just added for 2020 to replace the old 6-speed. The sole powertrain is a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Front-wheel drive continues to be standard and all-wheel drive available to those buyers who need it. The Ridgeline's all-wheel-drive system sends 70% of the drive torque to the rear axle and is able to direct this to the individual rear wheels, including up to 100% to either wheel when necessary.

The pickup can fit four-foot wide items in its bed and has a 1,580-pound payload capacity. Towing capacity is a maximum 5,000 pounds.

The 2021 Ridgeline starts sales early next year. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Note, the Ridgeline won't be the only unibody pickup on the market for long. Hyundai has one called the Santa Cruz coming next year.

