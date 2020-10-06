With its emphasis on police chases and explosions, the video game "Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit" has served as an alternative to super-serious racing simulators. The title is making a comeback this November on multiple platforms with a remastered version of the 2010 edition of the game.

"Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered" features the same setup as before, meaning players drive a collection of supercars while getting chased by cops through the fictional Seacrest County. Players can also switch sides and play as the police, driving the same supercars with added weapons to bust speeders.

The "Remastered" version gets upgraded 4K/60 FPS graphics, with higher-resolution models, shadows, and reflections, as well as more objects and props, longer draw distance, boosted textures, and more particles, according to developer Criterion Games.

Also new multiplayer support that allows players to race each other across different platforms (a single-player mode remains available as well). "Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered" will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

All main downloadable content will be available at launch, adding six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges, according to Criterion. However, the company is also planning post-launch content, including "Armed and Dangerous" and "Lamborghini Untamed" modes.

A full car list isn't available yet, but the game's trailer indicates the roster hasn't been updated from the original version. A Lamborghini Aventador and 2005 Ford GT are featured prominently, but nothing post-2010 is shown.

"Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered" launches Nov. 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 13.