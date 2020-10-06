Mercedes-Benz will soon starting adding more EVs to the top end of its range, starting with the EQS large sedan in 2021. It will be followed by a mid-size EQE sedan and than SUVs positioned alongside the EQS and EQE. Some of these models are also expected to spawn Mercedes-AMG and Maybach variants.

Jaguar has updated its XF sedan for the 2021 model year. There's new looks and tech, though sadly the XF Sportbrake wagon will no longer be offered in the United States.

Ford went to great lengths to ensure its F-150 PowerBoost hybrid is as tough as any of its gas-only pickup trucks. A new video out today gives us a look at some of the punishing tests the 430-horsepower truck had to endure.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes to offer electric AMGs and Maybachs, kill manual worldwide

2021 Jaguar XF arrives with sharper looks, new interior

Ford shows how it torture tested the 2021 F-150 hybrid

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns a Top Safety Pick award

Long-dormant Allard revives 1950s Le Mans racer

Polestar 2 recall for Europe won't affect US cars, first deliveries soon

Former CEO of VW Group, Porsche named chairman of EV startup Piech

First drive review: 2021 Nissan Rogue splits the difference

2022 BMW X4 spy shots: Mid-cycle refresh on the way

Hyundai invests in startup aiming to transport hydrogen in oil