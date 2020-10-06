A prototype for an updated version of the BMW X4 has been spotted testing.

The current second-generation X4 arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. It will soon be approaching the midway point in its life cycle and in BMW tradition will be given a mild update. The related X3 is also about to be updated. Both small SUVs are expected on sale in the second half of 2021 as 2022 models.

Camouflage gear on the prototype suggests new designs for the front and rear fascias, a new grille, and tweaks to the internals of the head and taillights. We can't spot the interior but a larger infotainment screen is expected. The screen in the current X4 is a maximum 10.25 inches.

2022 BMW X4 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what powertrain changes are planned, if any. The current X4 offers the choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 248 horsepower, a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 382 hp, or a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 with outputs of 473 and 503 hp (X4 M and X4 M Competition only). In each case, an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

Sales of the X4 are only a fraction of those of the much more popular and practical X3. Sales in the United States reached about 8,800 in 2019 versus 70,000 for the X3. Despite this, BMW is likely to continuing offering the vehicle for those buyers willing to sacrifice a little space for styling, even as new rivals like the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback enter the fray.

Production of the X4 is handled at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.