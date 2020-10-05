Owners of mid-engine, 2020 model Chevrolet Corvette, whose cars’ VINs are 11000 or higher, have something that earlier owners didn’t get.

According to the National Corvette Museum, those 11000+ cars include what have become known in the auto industry as “Easter eggs”—delightful once you find them—at the bottom of their windshields.

On the driver’s side, you’ll find the words “Team Corvette” and the Next-Generation Corvette crossed-flags emblem. And on the passenger’s side, there’s a silhouette of Zora Arkus-Duntov, the legendary sports car guru who turned the fiberglass-bodied roadster into a performance icon.

The museum says that according to Corvette product-planning chief Harlan Charles, the original plan was to add the etchings with the start of the 2021 model year, which would have been near the anniversary of Arkus-Duntov’s famous letter that is said to have saved Corvette back in the 1950s.

“With the 2020 model year extended to help cover the many orders,” Charles told the museum, “the new windshield was ready early so we break pointed it at VIN 11000 last week.”

The first car to get the new windshield was VIN 1G1Y72D46L5111000.

Several of the early cars were delivered across the road from the Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant to the museum for its customer delivery program.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.