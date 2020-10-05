Subaru's redesigned BRZ is coming much sooner than previously thought. Subaru has confirmed the new sports car is due for a reveal this fall, and the automaker has dropped the first teaser shot.

Ford is out testing a new high-performance option for the Bronco along the lines of a Raptor. The jury is still out on the new name, though the prototype suggests the vehicle is coming with seriously flared wheel arches and 17-inch beadlock capable wheels with 37-inch off-road tires.

McLaren's personalization department is offering a selection of hand-painted color themes for the 765LT supercar. One of them takes inspiration from a city skyline and requires 390 hours of painting and finishing, mostly by hand.

