America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus was spotted testing the road-going version of its 004 supercar. The new car is coming with carbon-fiber construction, a 650-horsepower supercharged V-8, a central driving position, and a 6-speed gated manual transmission.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is also readying a new supercar, in this case a successor to 2012's much-loved Aventador J speedster. The new open-top supercar was recently spotted at Italy's Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, and looks to be based on the Aventador SVJ.

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible

A bigger and bolder BMW 4-Series is being introduced for 2021, and included in the range once again will be a convertible. This time around the designers have gone with a soft-top instead of the previous generation's retractable hard-top.

2021 Audi RS 5 Sportback Ascari Launch Edition

Audi introduced an updated A5 range for 2020, but the updated RS 5 was delayed until 2021. It continues to offer coupe and Sportback hatch body styles, as well as a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and all-wheel drive.

Teaser for Genesis GV70 debuting in 2021

Genesis released the first photos of its upcoming BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC rival. The new Genesis is called the GV70, and it's the second of three SUVs coming to Genesis showrooms shortly. The others include the mid-size GV80 and a mystery model likely to be a compact offering.

2021 Hongqi E-HS9 - 2020 Beijing auto show

One SUV we won't see in showrooms is the Hongqi E-HS9. Historic Chinese brand Hongqi, a favorite of Chairman Mao, is undergoing a revival and part of the plans include the introduction of battery-electric vehicles. The latest of these is this full-size SUV.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Sadly, Ford confirmed the death of the Mustang Shelby GT350 after the 2020 model year. With it will go the flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V-8. The death of the GT350 comes as the Mach 1 comes online for 2021.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT

And finally, one of the cars we tested this week was the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, this time on a road trip. The mid-engine Corvette is a fantastic performance car but as a grand tourer there are definitely some shortcomings.