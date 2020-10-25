After coronavirus-related delays, Croatian automaker Rimac is preparing to start production of its second-generation electric supercar: the C_Two. This documentary provides an in-depth look at how the C_Two was developed.

The successor to the Rimac Concept_One, the C_Two was unveiled in concept form at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. At the time, Rimac quoted 1,1914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.85 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 9.1 seconds, and a top speed of 258 mph.

Rimac has continued development work since the concept's Geneva debut, to the point that "everything" has changed for the production version, CEO Mate Rimac said earlier this year.

Among other things, Rimac has spent time fine tuning driver aids. The C_Two will have a drift mode, as well as advanced driver-assist tech that will act as a driving coach on racetracks.

Rimac C_Two production line

The production version was scheduled to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva auto show in March, but the show's cancellation and other coronavirus-related disruptions forced Rimac to push the reveal back to later this year. The start of production has also been delayed to 2021, rather than 2020, as originally planned.

The C_Two will be built on a new assembly line that was completed in June. Rimac said at the time that it was building prototype and pre-production cars for additional testing and regulatory validation.

Despite a price tag of $2 million, most of the C_Two's 150 build slots were filled almost immediately after the concept car's 2018 unveiling. Rimac's technology may make it into cars from other automakers as well. Porsche and Hyundai have both taken stakes in Rimac, and the latter plans to work with the company on an electric performance car. A September report also claimed Rimac could buy Bugatti in exchange for Porsche taking an increased stake in the Croatian firm.

