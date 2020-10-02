We took a spin in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette; the final Pontiac Fiero ever made has surfaced; and Liftmaster released a fantastic commercial riffing off a classic movie. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We went on a road trip in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and everywhere we went onlookers gave us the thumbs up. The mid-engine Corvette is a fantastic sports car and a fine GT, but its interior is cramped and outward vision is compromised.

Acura teased the 2021 MDX and announced a prototype will be unveiled on Oct. 14. The redesigned MDX will take design cues from the new TLX and should feature a Type S model with a turbocharged V-6.

Bueller? Bueller? Liftmaster riffed off the timeless "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" flick in a new commercial featuring Cameron and Ferris' kids. When the duo try to borrow Cameron's car, a restored Jaguar E-Type, a new Liftmaster garage-door opener with a built-in video camera spoils the fun.

Ford confirmed the death of the Mustang Shelby GT350. With it will go the flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V-8. The death of the GT350 comes as the Mach 1 comes online for 2021 as the final hurrah for the current-generation Mustang.

The final Pontiac Fiero ever built, car #226402, is headed to auction in November. It has just 582 miles on the odometer and is essentially new with the factory plastic still covering the seats.