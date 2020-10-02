Lamborghini Squadra Corse has provided a first look at its next one-off creation, an Aventador-based speedster similar to 2012's much-loved Aventador J.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is the official motorsport division of Lamborghini, though in recent years it's been testing the waters with one-off creations developed using lessons learned from racing.

The first was 2018's SC18 which was followed in July by the Essenza SCV12, both track-focused machines (track-only in the case of the Essenza) based on the Aventador.

The new speedster, shown here during a recent test at Italy's Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, is also Aventador-based. The front hasn't been shown but judging by some of the lines at the rear, the car is most closely aligned with the Aventador SVJ.

The 6.5-liter V-12 in the SVJ spits out 759 horsepower, though Lamborghini Squadra Corse has pushed the engine as high as 830 hp in the Essenza SCV12.

Written on the flanks of the car in Italian is a warning that we're dealing with a “fast open car.”

Unfortunately, Lamborghini hasn't provided any further details on the new speedster. We can't even say when it will be launched or how many are planned.