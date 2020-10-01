More and more evidence points to Volkswagen Group at least considering a shakeup of its niche performance brands Bugatti, Ducati and Lamborghini.

Citing anonymous executives at VW Group, Reuters reported Tuesday that the fate of the brands will be discussed at a meeting in November.

According to the sources, VW Group is looking to improve economies of scale as part of efforts to increase its market value to 200 billion euros (approximately $235 billion), up from 78 billion euros today. There's also the issue of emissions, with the European Union proposing a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

It was reported as early as May 2019 that VW Group was considering offloading the brands, along with Bentley, in order to shift its focus to high-volume electric cars. It was also reported in September that VW Group may sell Bugatti to Rimac, in return for an increased stake in the Croatian EV technology firm.

Selling the brands isn't the only option, according to the sources. Technology partnerships or restructuring are also possibilities.

When quizzed by Reuters, VW Group CEO Herbert Diess declined to comment on the future of individual brands but said the company is constantly looking at its portfolio, especially now during the industry's shift to electrification and self-driving cars.

“Brands must be measured against new requirements,” he said. “By electrification, by reach, by digitalization and connectivity of the vehicle; there is new room for manoeuvre and every brand must find its new place.”

Stay tuned.