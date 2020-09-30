A bigger and bolder BMW 4-Series is being introduced for 2021, and included in the range once again will be a convertible. This time around the designers have gone with a soft-top instead of the previous generation's retractable hard-top.

Historic Chinese brand Hongqi, a favorite of Chairman Mao, is undergoing a revival. Part of the plans include the introduction of battery-electric vehicles, the latest of which is a flagship SUV unveiled this week at Auto China 2020 in Beijing.

Buick has unveiled a concept that previews a new design language named Potential Energy. The new design language will appear on future EVs from the brand, two of which we know are SUVs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible is a conspicuous drop-top

Hongqi E-HS9: Chairman Mao's favored brand launches flagship electric SUV

Buick previews future styling with Electra EV concept

2021 Kia K5 vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Compare Cars

2022 BMW X2 spy shots: Mild facelift for compact crossover

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV prices have been cut by up to $3,000 before arrival

2022 Audi A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid revealed with 13-kwh battery

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Compare Crossover SUVs

Polaris and Zero Motorcycles team up to develop electric ATVs and snowmobiles

Honda electric SUV coupe for China previewed with concept