If you thought the 201-hp Elantra N Line was the end of the performance road for Hyundai's compact sedan, then you'd be wrong.

Hyundai late on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Elantra N, the first dedicated performance sedan from the Hyundai N performance skunkworks.

The car is closely related to the Veloster N, as well as the i30 N sold overseas, and was developed alongside the Elantra N TCR race car whose styling has clearly influenced it.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Like the race car, the Elantra N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, which in this application delivers 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual with rev-matching, or an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The DCT is a Hyundai N exclusive right now. It uses a wet clutch for improved lubrication and cooling performance over dry-clutch transmissions, and is the quicker option.

Claimed performance for the Elantra N includes a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

When it comes to the twisty stuff, the car benefits from an electronic limited-slip differential at the front axle that actively controls torque distribution between the wheels. Speaking of the wheels, they are 19 inchers and shod with chunky 245-millimeter Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Powerful stopping power comes from brakes with rotors measuring over 14 inches.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

The sports exhaust has a variable valve system that keeps the sound muted during idling but opens up to deliver the proper pops and bangs during spirited driving. There's also an engine sound generator for the cabin, which has its own equalizer to modulate the whine, throatiness and bass levels of the engine sound. Yes, this is a thing now.

The standard Elantra's cabin already sets a high mark for the compact class, and the N version really steps things up with body-hugging bucket seats up front, a sports steering wheel, and a specific N infotainment system that provides important info such as oil and coolant temperatures and boost levels. For models with the DCT, there's also the NGS (N Grin Shift) button that can add a 10-hp boost in power that lasts 20 seconds. Another option are the N bucket seats as shown here. These sit about 10 millimeters lower than the standard seats and are lighter, too.

Hyundai hasn't announced availability and pricing for the United States but expect the Elantra N in showrooms shortly with a starting price in the mid-$30,000 bracket.