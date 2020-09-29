Nissan has been hinting over the years at a range of off-road parts and on Tuesday the first of these were finally announced.

The parts were developed by Nismo in collaboration with suppliers, and designed as retrofit items for the Frontier (2005-2020 model years) and Titan (2016-2021 model years) pickup trucks, as well as the discontinued Xterra (2005-2015 model years) SUV.

Any serious off-roader will want to upgrade the suspension of their truck or SUV first. Here, Nismo worked with Bilstein to develop a suspension kit that can provide a two-inch lift over the stock ride height. The kit includes monotube shocks at each corner, with remote reservoirs for the rear set which is ideal for consistent performance.

Nissan notes that the suspension kit has been specifically tuned for the additional weight of any equipment that may be added to a vehicle, such as overlander gear.

Another key upgrade are all-terrain wheels and tires. Here, Nismo offers a bespoke 17-inch wheel with a six-bolt design.

Other upgrades include a sturdier front bumper constructed of high-tensile steel. It weighs just over 100 pounds and features two attachment points for towing, as well as space for lights and a winch. Speaking of lights, there are several kits (pod lamps and light bars) on offer which Nismo has developed in partnership with Rigid Industries. The light kits come with a harness, switch and Nismo-branded protected covers.

The new parts will be available later this fall, and to demonstrate their performance, Nissan has partnered with Team Wild Grace which will field a 2020 Frontier fitted with the parts in this year's Rebelle Rally. The female-only event will see teams cross more than 1,200 miles of rough terrain in California and Nevada's deserts in mid-October.