Hyundai's commitment to electric mobility will extend to the automaker's N performance division, as demonstrated by the RM20e prototype. The 810-horsepower electric sports car doesn't preview a specific model but serves as a development mule for future technologies.

After years of sitting on the sidelines, Rolls-Royce has finally announced it is developing an electric car. It will likely be a new model, as opposed to a version of an existing Rolls-Royce, and the smart money is on a replacement for the Wraith and Dawn.

Polestar unveiled a large electric sedan concept earlier this year and over the weekend we received confirmation that production has been approved. Polestar's next model will be an SUV, after which we'll likely see the large sedan launched as a rival to the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

