Italy's Ares Design this week revealed more photos of its S1 Project supercar based on the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, and confirmed some of the specs. The new supercar will feature a full carbon-fiber body and a naturally aspirated V-8 good for 715 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque.

Ferrari Omologata

Another Italian supercar in the headlines this week was the latest one-off creation from Ferrari's Special Projects division. It's based on the 812 Superfast and features a design that pays tribute to the great racing GTs from the 1950s and '60s.

Touring Superleggera Aero 3

There was yet one more Italian supercar in the headlines this week, this one from coach-builder Touring Superleggera. The car takes inspiration from a 1930s-era Alfa Romeo and is based on the bones of a donor Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept

Infiniti rolled out a concept previewing its next-generation QX60. The concept hints at a very impressive redesign for Infiniti's popular three-row crossover SUV. A redesinged version of the related Nissan Pathfinder is also coming.

2021 BMW M3 and M4

BMW's next-generation M3 sedan and M4 coupe were revealed this week. They follow a familiar formula but have mixed things up a bit with the availability of all-wheel drive. Peak power for now is 503 horsepower.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype

Toyota previewed the new hypercar based on its race car that will compete in the 2021 World Endurance Championship. It's called the GR Super Sport, and it's expected to pack a twin-turbocharged V-6 driving the rear wheels and an electric motor-generator driving the front pair.

2021 Acura TLX Advance SH-AWD

One of the cars we tested this week was Acura's redesigned 2021 TLX. It's based on a new platform and is bigger and more substantial than its predecessor, but it also costs more.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

And finally, one of the cars we look forward to testing is the new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4. The battery-electric compact SUV starts at just over $40,000 and at launch will offer up to 250 miles of range.