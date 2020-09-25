A defect in electronic brake boost systems has spurred General Motors to issue a stop-sale and recall on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette; 2021 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and XT4; the 2020 and 2021 Buick Encore GX, and 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The recall was first spotted by Corvetteactioncenter.com on Thursday.

The recall encompasses 674 affected 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes. The stop-sale and recall include vehicles in customers' hands, vehicles in transit, and vehicles in dealer stock.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly told Motor Authority a material used in a sensor connection in the electronic brake boost system of these vehicles may have been contaminated during the material supplier’s production process. This could cause an interruption of communication between the sensor and brake boost system under certain conditions.

The Corvette's brake-by-wire system measures brake force pressure and tells the brake booster how much pressure to apply to the brakes. If that signal were to be interrupted, it could lead to a complete loss of braking power.

GM didn't say that the issue has caused any crashes or injuries but Kelly did say that the defect relates to vehicle safety.

For vehicles in question, dealers will replace the electronic brake booster at no charge to owners.

Owners of the vehicles listed above should watch for a notice from General Motors or the NHTSA in the near future, check with GM here, or contact their local dealers.