We took our first drive in the 2021 Acura TLX; Tesla detailed the Model S Plaid's specs; and the 2021 BMW M3 broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the redesigned 2021 Acura TLX and found that it's no longer just a fancy Honda Accord. It looks great, has a frisky engine note, and boasts improved handling. It captures emotion and excitement despite not matching the dynamics of rear-wheel drive German rivals.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT was spied undergoing high-speed testing on the Nürburgring in production form. The slinky four-door sedan will be based on the Porsche Taycan's J1 platform and should have more than 200 miles of range.

The Tesla Model S Plaid's details were announced by CEO Elon Musk at the conclusion of the Silicon Valley automaker's Battery Day. Musk said the electric sedan will hit 60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds and post sub-9.0-second quarter-mile times. It will come at a price, though. The sedan is set to cost $141,070 when deliveries begin at the end of 2021.

McLaren released more details about the 765LT supercar. Only 765 examples will be made and each will cost $358,000. Output of the latest 720S variant rises to 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. McLaren said some build slots are still available.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 debuted with turbocharged inline-6 powertrains, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual transmission. The latest iterations of the benchmark sport sedan and coupe feature BMW's most-dramatic twin-kidney grilles yet. The M3 and M4 are to arrive in dealerships in March.