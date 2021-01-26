Acura has a redesigned TLX on its hands, one that boasts a new platform and an available turbocharged V-6. It's bigger and more substantial than its predecessor, but also costs more. Find out what it's like in our latest review.

It's hard to believe that TVR's modern Griffith was revealed all the way back in 2017. Progress is being made but production isn't going to start anytime soon. Fortunately the wait will be worth it as the sports car ticks all of the right boxes.

Hyundai Motor Group is testing its first robot assistant at a dealership in Korea, and more are likely coming. The AI-powered robot greets customers and can provide some basic information, but its capability will be upgraded over time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: Improved 2021 Acura TLX missed its chance for greatness

TVR Griffith sports car delayed until 2022

Hyundai's DAL-e robot assistant may be working at your local dealership soon

What's New for 2021: Nissan

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander spy shots: Bold new look for family SUV

American-made and all-electric: Biden plots out the future for the federal vehicle fleet

Jaguar Land Rover looks to boost EV range by reducing weight with composites

Nissan confirms Frontier pickup truck will carry over until 2022 redesign

The designer of the Ford Bronco and GT supercar is retiring

Tesla Model S and Kia Niro EV top electric vehicle ownership study