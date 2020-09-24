Acura has a redesigned TLX on its hands, one that boasts a new platform and an available turbocharged V-6. It's bigger and more substantial than its predecessor, but also costs more. Find out what the new TLX is like in our first drive review.

Volkswagen has finally revealed its ID.4, the first of its new ID-badged electric cars headed to the United States. The compact SUV starts at just over $40,000 and at launch will offer up to 250 miles of range.

An Australian outfit is developing a hypercar powered by a bespoke W-16 engine. The engine consists of two LS7 7.0-liter V-8s and develops a peak 1,400 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Acura TLX brims with sound and emotion

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 battery-electric SUV arrives with $39,995 price tag

Hypercar meets hot rod with the W-16-powered Giocattolo Marcella

First drive: The 2021 GMC Yukon weathers Hurricane Sally

Geely previews EV modular platform destined for future Volvos

Lordstown Motors shows electric truck interior, confirms 40,000 pre-orders

2020 Ford Puma ST is a sporty crossover the US misses out on

5 things to consider on the all-electric Ford F-150

2021 BMW M3 and M4 gets bevy of M Performance parts including stacked exhaust

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid three-row SUV: 37 mpg tops Highlander Hybrid, 30-mile plug-in too