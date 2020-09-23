Mercedes-AMG's GT sports car has just spawned a limited-edition Black Series range-topper, but buyers after the base model still have something to look forward to.

AMG on Wednesday announced its GT is receiving a big boost in power for the 2021 model year, with the car essentially filling in for the GT S which bowed out after 2019.

Power in the AMG GT continues to come from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, though for 2021 the peak output is rated at 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, up from 469 hp and 465 lb-ft previously.

The extra oomph is good for an improvement of 0.2 seconds in the 0-60 mph time, which now registers at 3.7 seconds. The top speed also comes in at 194 mph for the coupe and 193 mph for the convertible.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition

AMG has also added more standard equipment for 2021. The list includes adjustable dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a high-performance brake package with red calipers. Other changes for 2021 include a lighter lithium-ion battery, and a Race setting for the drive mode selector. Most of those extra features were included with the old GT S.

Buyers can also choose from a sinister-looking Stealth Edition, available in both coupe and convertible body styles. It adds a number of extras including black brake calipers, dark chrome exterior accents, matte black wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear), and a carbon-fiber roof with dark-tinted areas (black soft-top for the convertible).

For the interior, the Stealth Edition treatment brings AMG Performance seats, black steering wheel spokes and shift paddles, unique badging, and black trim with diamond quilting on the seats.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT range reaches dealers in the United States in early 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch.