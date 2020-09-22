The 2021 Acura RDX is the latest recipient of Acura's exclusive PMC Edition treatment.

The name comes from the Performance Manufacturing Center, Acura's bespoke plant in Marysville, Ohio. It's where Acura builds the NSX supercar, but since 2019 the automaker started applying the same tender love and care that the NSX receives at the plant on a limited number of regular models known as the PMC Editions.

How limited? For the RDX PMC Edition, Acura is offering just 360 build slots. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch of the 2021 RDX in October but Acura said to expect a starting price in the low $50,000 bracket.

While the first two PMC Editions based on the TLX and MDX featured the NSX's Valencia Red Pearl paint finish, the RDX PMC Edition sports the newer Thermal Orange Pearl paint that was added to the NSX's paint list in 2019.

2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition

The RDX PMC Edition first arrives at the NSX plant in body-in-white form. A robotic paint system then applies multiple base coats of the color for extra impact. This is followed by a mid-coat of gold and orange mica for the pearlescent effect before four—yes, four—layers of clear coat are applied to protect the finish. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.

Once the painting is done, the same staff who assemble the NSX get to work installing the powertrain, chassis and interior components. All PMC Edition models include the A-Spec sports package and the feature-packed Advance Package as standard, essentially making them fully loaded.

2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition

On top of this, the RDX PMC Edition also receives custom 20-inch wheels, a body-colored grille surround, and black accents on the exhaust tips, roof, side mirrors and door handles. One additional touch is orange stitching to match the exterior paint, used on the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats.

The sole powertrain offered on the 2021 RDX is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, and in the PMC Edition the engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard. It generates a peak 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.