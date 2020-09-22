NBA superstar Michael Jordan has teamed up with racing driver Denny Hamlin to form a single-car NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace signed as the driver. Jordan is a huge NASCAR fan and sees his new team as a chance to get more black people into motorsports.

The BMW X7 will be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Spy shots of a prototype reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size SUV.

Lovers of hand-crafted Italian sports cars have a new creation from the artisans at Touring Superleggera to drool over. The car takes inspiration from a 1930s-era Alfa Romeo and is based on the bones of a donor Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

