Organizers of Detroit's annual North American International Auto Show said Monday the show's next running has been pushed back to fall 2021.

They originally looked at a date in June but have confirmed that the 2021 Detroit auto show will run September 28 to October 9. Subsequent shows will also run in the fall, the organizers said.

The Detroit auto show was set to undergo a major revamp in 2020, with organizers moving the show's schedule from its traditional January date to one in warmer June in order to turn the show into a festival with attractions located in more parts of the city and new, more immersive attractions including some to be held outdoors added to the roster.

The 2020 show was canceled due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, meaning 2021's show will now be the first for the revamped format. Despite the revamp, the bulk of the action will still take place at Detroit's TCF Center (nee Cobo Center) which has held the show since 1965, and there will still be the popular satellite events like the The Gallery and Charity Preview.

2020 North American International Auto Show teaser

“With seasonable autumn temperatures and technology and experiential activations positioned throughout the city, show visitors will be able to enjoy fall in a walkable, vibrant Motor City while embracing the future of the industry right before their eyes,” Doug North, chairman of the 2021 Detroit auto show, said in a statement.

Disruptions caused by the coronavirus coupled with falling demand for traditional auto shows, due in part to the growth in online reveals, has resulted in a number of shows around the globe being tweaked or fully revamped.

Germany's top auto show will be run in Munich in 2021 after a previous run in Frankfurt lasting almost seven decades. The show will also place a greater emphasis on urban and sustainable mobility solutions, as opposed to the luxury and high-performance cars that have traditionally dominated the show.

The fate of Geneva's annual auto show is also up in the air. Both the 2020 and 2021 shows have been canceled, but organizers are considering running a new type of show in 2021 where only the press are invited.