Toyota has previewed the new hypercar based on its race car that will compete in the 2021 World Endurance Championship. It's called the GR Super Sport, and it's expected to pack a twin-turbocharged V-6 driving the rear wheels and an electric motor-generator driving the front pair.

Ford has caved to customer demand and made manual-equipped Broncos available with the Sasquatch Package. It means the most off-road-focused version of the SUV will be available with a manual transmission. Unfortunately, the manual is still only available with the Bronco's inline-4 and not the V-6.

Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted in sedan guise. The new RS 3 is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor, which means a turbo-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

