It's been a year since Ford unveiled its modern Bronco and now we've finally driven it. What's it like? Well, briefly, the new Bronco aims for the Jeep Wrangler and hits the bulls-eye with better road manners and lots of off-road goodies.

Honda has confirmed its electric crossover being developed on General Motors' Ultium platform as the Prologue. It's due for the 2024 model year, and it's just the first in a series of electric vehicles to be launched by Honda in the coming years.

Aston Martin is about to start deliveries of its Valkyrie, and now the automaker has revealed the track-only version. Known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro, the track car is faster than a Le Mans Hypercar racer and close to a Formula One car in performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Bronco bucking for king of the hill

2024 Honda Prologue is new electric crossover based on GM's Ultium platform

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Le Mans Hypercar-aping track car revealed

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Jeep Wrangler: Compare SUVs

Verstappen dominates 2021 Formula One Styrian Grand Prix

EV battery supplier Panasonic sells Tesla stake, in pivot to boost its own braintrust

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet spy shots and video: Redesigned convertible on the way

2022 Subaru Impreza review

2021 Ford Bronco guide: How to remove the doors and roof

Mazda diesel has already come and gone: Here’s why it didn’t work for the US