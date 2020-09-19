Ferrari's Portofino was transformed into the Portofino M this week. The transformation included the addition of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and some extra horsepower, with the new mechanicals basically lifted out of the Roma.

2022 BMW iNext spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW is working on a Tesla Model X rival that will offer more than 400 miles of range. The vehicle is code-named the iNext, and the latest prototypes are the most revealing yet.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another upcoming vehicle spotted testing was the next 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of Porsche's sports car icon. The latest shots show the new GT3 testing alongside its predecessor, providing an excellent contrast between the two designs.

Nissan Z Proto

Nissan is working on a redesign for its Z sports car, the long-awaited Z35 generation. It's expected to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model and Nissan gaven us a preview this week with the Z Proto.

Engler FF

A company in the United Kingdom unveiled a quad bike powered by a 1,100-horsepower V-10. If you're brave enough to push it to the limit, you'll be able to rocket to 62 mph from rest in 2.5 seconds and keep accelerating until you reach over 217 mph.

McLaren Senna GTR LM

A vehicle with similar performance to the Engler is McLaren's Senna GTR. Five lucky customers will soon take delivery of an extra-special version packing more power and a bespoke, hand-painted livery. The individual liveries each pay homage to one of the five F1 GTR race cars that competed at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans and finished the race.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar's F-Pace has always been a looker but the small crossover SUV's interior has always been wanting. Jaguar finally addressed the issue this week with an updated 2021 F-Pace that boasts an even more handsome look and revamped cabin.

2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

And finally, we took a spin in the 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge. Compared to the already impressive standard Dawn, the Black Badge version features a power boost and a darkened treatment with an aero cowling to stand out even more in its rarefied class.